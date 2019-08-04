EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $115.07. 1,470,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,720. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

