Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Exponent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exponent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 323,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,276. Exponent has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

