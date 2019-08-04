Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $4,237,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. 15,284,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $550.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

