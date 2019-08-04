Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,793 shares of company stock worth $67,585,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,284,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $550.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.36. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.