FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $187,856.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.01376190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00109304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

