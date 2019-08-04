FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FARO. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

FARO stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,385. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 402.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

