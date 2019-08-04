Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,485. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

