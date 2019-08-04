Fayerweather Charles Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fayerweather Charles reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,665,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $152,010,000 after buying an additional 163,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,769. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

