Fayerweather Charles Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $79.45 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

