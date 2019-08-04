FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 15,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

