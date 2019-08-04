Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 569,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,952. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 194,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

