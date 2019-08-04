Fetch Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.76 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $2.76 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.49 or 0.05373401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,458,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

