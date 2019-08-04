Financial Analysis: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & Pledge Petroleum (NYSE:PROP)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -23.11, suggesting that its share price is 2,411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Pledge Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $291.02 million 1.70 $53.16 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 346.44 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FutureFuel and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 8.05% 5.82% 4.78% Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81%

Summary

FutureFuel beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

