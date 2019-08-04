Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,947 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

