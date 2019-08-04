Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 710,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

