Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 456,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 790,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,643. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

