Financial Consulate Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after purchasing an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,210,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 702,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

