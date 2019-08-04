Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 426,838 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,451,000 after buying an additional 62,921 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,872. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

