Financial Contrast: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) versus Smith & Nephew (NASDAQ:SNN)

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -22.03% -4.79% -2.18% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 0 5 3 0 2.38

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 86.84%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 2.66 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -6.09 Smith & Nephew $4.90 billion 4.07 $663.00 million $2.02 22.57

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. Additionally, it offers meniscal repair system. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

