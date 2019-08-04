Fire Lotto Price Up 80.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $182,997.00 and $622.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 80.6% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00401341 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00073787 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

