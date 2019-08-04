First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $445.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $355.18 and a 1 year high of $488.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 6,293 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $2,359,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.51, for a total value of $4,565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,507.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,615 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $27,105,100. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

