First Quadrant L P CA Buys 20,656 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 356,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,371. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

