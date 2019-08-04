First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.89 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 117.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of INCY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,820. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

