First Quadrant L P CA Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,717,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after acquiring an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 92.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,307,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 629,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $10,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 4,977,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $232,427,908.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,318 shares in the company, valued at $481,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 893,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,596. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 95.07% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

