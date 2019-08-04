First Quadrant L P CA Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Biogen by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $242.27. 1,110,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.03. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.