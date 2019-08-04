First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.92.

ODFL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,803. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

