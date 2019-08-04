First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 12.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 1.51% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $68,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 557.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. 857,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

