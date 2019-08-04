FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 1st

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

NYSE:FE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

