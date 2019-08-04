Five9’s (FIVN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Five9’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $14,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

