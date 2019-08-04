Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 4,154,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,347. Flex has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $108,707.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $60,887.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,645,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Flex by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Flex by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.