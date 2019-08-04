Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flex reported not so encouraging first-quarter results, wherein earnings came in line with estimates but revenues missed the same. Also, the company provided tepid revenue guidance for the forthcoming quarter. Sluggish demand from China, and weakness in semiconductor capital equipment business, negatively impacted financial performance. Soft demand from networking and telecom customers is a headwind. Expenses pertaining to restructuring activities across India and China are likely to weigh on profitability in the near term. Imposition of tariff and uncertain trade relations between the United States and China and Huawei-related headwinds are anticipated to limit automotive revenues growth. Notably, shares of Flex have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, new bookings from medical group and tight spending initiatives hold promise.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 4,154,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,347. Flex has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $27,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $89,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,243,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065,169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flex by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,302,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,561 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Flex by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,403,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

