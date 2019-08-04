Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Flixxo has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $22,974.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Liquid. In the last week, Flixxo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00240529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.01335437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00022069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00106531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 tokens. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

Flixxo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

