Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 3,430,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,057. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,650.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

