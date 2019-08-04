Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

Shares of FND stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. 3,430,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,650.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $6,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

