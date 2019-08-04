Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.12 million.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of FND traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,708,186.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $633,686.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,686.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

