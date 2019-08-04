FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.92. 1,034,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,219. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.53. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in FMC by 754.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 51.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 128.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

