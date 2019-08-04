FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 1,034,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FMC has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

