Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

FOMX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 2,249,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,582. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.46% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOMX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 346,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

