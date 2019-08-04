Forrester Research’s (FORR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The stock has a market cap of $781.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $13,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 27.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.