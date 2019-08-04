Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.10 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.23-2.26 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.57.

FTNT stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $86.05. 5,659,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,841. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

