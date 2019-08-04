FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

