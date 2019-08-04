Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.67 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.67 EPS.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 929,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

