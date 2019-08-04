Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.78-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

