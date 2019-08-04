Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.93. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 5,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

