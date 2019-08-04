FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.43. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.40 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eppel purchased 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,977.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Gehl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,575.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,468 shares of company stock valued at $191,437. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.