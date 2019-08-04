FunFair 1-Day Volume Reaches $128,689.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and IDEX. FunFair has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $128,689.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.01380424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00109748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000512 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, ABCC, Ethfinex, C2CX, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

