G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 207,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,577,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 126,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

