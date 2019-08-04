Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

