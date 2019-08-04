Garlicoin Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $98,804.00 and $30.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

