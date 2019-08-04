Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.49. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 86,700 shares.

GXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. GMP Securities cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don Gray acquired 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$65,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,650,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,836,642.74.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

